India Uses Sanskrit For The First Time In UNSC Meeting During Climate Change Debate

For the first time in history, Sanskrit was used in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) summit after Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar opened India's address to the meet with a short hymn from the Sukla Yajurveda.

Addressing the UNSC debate on climate change and its implications for world peace, Javadekar acknowledged UK PM Boris Johnson and other dignitaries with the Sanskrit hymn from Sukla Yajurveda.

Translating it for the attendees, Javedkar said, "Let there be balance in the space, the sky, the earth! Let there be growth in the plants, in the trees! Let there be grace in God and bliss in the soul. Let there be balance in everything and let such peace be with every one of us! From this vedic message it is clear that environment belongs to all living beings, so it needs protection by all, and for the welfare of all."

Addressing climate change, Javedkar remarked that without adopting drastic actions collectively, adapting to its impacts could turn out to be 'more difficult and costlier.' Citing the 2019 IPCC Special Report “Climate Change and Land” Javaedkar asserted that extreme weather and climate or slow-onset events may lead to increased displacement, disrupted food chains, and threatened livelihoods in the coming future.

"The idea of climate action should not be to move the climate ambition goal post to 2050. It is important for countries to fulfill their pre-2020 commitments," he stated.

He also spoke about how the commitment by developed countries to jointly mobilize $100 billion per year by 2020 in support of climate action in developing countries had been 'elusive'. Highlighting how climate change also came with gender dimensions Javedkar said, "Since women are often the providers of food, water, and energy for their families they are likely to face increased challenges in accessing resources due to climate change."

Javadekar highlights India's efforts

Sharing India's role in tackling the issue, Javedkar remarked, "India is the only country on track among the G20 nations to meet its climate change mitigation commitments. We are not only meeting our Paris Agreement targets but will also exceed them. India currently has the fastest-growing solar energy programme in the world. We have expanded access to clean cooking fuel to over 80 million households. This is among the largest clean energy drives globally."

Urging for countries to integrate low-carbon development in their COVID-19 rescue and recovery measures, the Union Minister quoted Matama Gandhi's phrase- “there is enough for everybody's need and not for everybody's greed”.

Ending with another Sanskrit shlok he said- "May all sentient beings be at peace, may no one suffer from illness, May all see what is auspicious, may no one suffer. Peace, peace, peace."

