India, Russia Hold Bilateral Talks, Agree To 'work Closely' On Key UNSC Issues

India and Russia have agreed to work closely on the key issues at the United Nations (UN) Security Council and keeping up with the special and privileged strategic partnership between both the nations. In a statement on February 17, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that Moscow and New Delhi held bilateral consultations on UNSC issues on Tuesday at the DG level. The Russian delegation led by Peter Ilichev, Director of the Department of International Organizations of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russian Federation and Indian delegation led by Prakash Gupta, Joint Secretary (UNP & Summits) along with officials from Embassy of India in Moscow.

MEA said in a statement, “Both sides appreciated intensive on-going bilateral contacts on UN issues, including with respect to wide range of issues on the UNSC agenda. The Indian delegation briefed the Russian side on India’s priorities during its UNSC tenure. Both sides agreed to work closely together on key issues on the UNSC agenda, in keeping with the special and privileged strategic partnership.”

The decisions on UNSC came as Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla arrived in Russia for a two-day visit from February 17 to February 18 on receiving the invitation of Russin Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov. Ministry of External Affairs in a statement on Monday said that Shringla will be holding the next round of India-Russia Foreign Office Consultations with Morgulov during which both the sides will be reviewing the entire gamut of bilateral relations including the upcoming high-level exchanges. MEA also informed that during the Moscow visit, Foreign Secretary will also be meeting the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov for an exchange of thoughts on topical issues.

MEA said, “Foreign Secretary Shri Harsh Vardhan Shringla will pay an official visit to Moscow on 17-18 February 2021 at the invitation of Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mr. Igor Morgulov. Foreign Secretary will hold the next round of India-Russia Foreign Office Consultations with Deputy Foreign Minister Morgulov, during which the two sides will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including the forthcoming high-level exchanges.”

“During the visit, the Foreign Secretary will also meet Russian Deputy Foreign Minister H.E. Mr. Sergey Ryabkov for an exchange of views on topical issues of regional and international importance. He will also deliver a speech on ’India-Russia relations’ at the prestigious Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” it added.

