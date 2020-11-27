India-Vietnam sign Implementation Agreement on Hydrography during virtual meet

On November 27, Defence minister Rajnath Singh and his Vietnamese counterpart General Ngo Xuan Lich signed an implementation agreement on hydrography during a virtual bilateral meeting. During the bilateral meeting, both the leaders also noted that the defense cooperation between the two Asian nations have expanded considerably. In addendum, they also discussed ways to strengthen the “comprehensive strategic partnership & friendship” between the two nations. Vietnam and India share a cordial relationship and have repeatedly expressed shared concern relating to China.

Had a fruitful interaction with my Vietnamese counterpart General Ngo Xuan Lich during a virtual bilateral meeting.



We discussed ways to further the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership & friendship between both the countries. Our defence cooperation have expanded considerably. pic.twitter.com/kbpZfLtg0J — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 27, 2020

Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh is attending a bilateral meeting with the Defence Minister of Vietnam, General Ngo Xuan Lich via video conferencing facility. pic.twitter.com/ftDoH253XC — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) November 27, 2020

Vietnam strengthens ties with US

Last week, US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien met tPrime Minister of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc along with other senior Vietnamese officials during his trip to Hanoi. Taking to Twitter, the US National Security Council informed that O'Brien met Vietnamese Minister for Public Security, Minister of National Defense as well as Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh. The top US security official's visit to Vietnam comes at a time when the two countries mark the 25-years anniversary of normalisation since the end of the Vietnam War.

As per the National Security Council, NSA O'Brien discussed several things with the Vietnamese officials including the economic and security relations between the US and Vietnam. He also discussed the 'strength of US - Vietnam comprehensive partnership' with Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc. O'Brien also had a detailed talk with Vietnamese Minister for Public Security with regards to 'joint efforts to combat transnational crime in support of the new U.S.-Mekong Partnership'. Speaking with Minister of National Defense, the top US Security official discussed 'cooperation on war legacy issues' as well as about the expansion of US- Vietnam 'military engagement'.

