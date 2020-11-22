Top US Security Official Meets Vietnam PM & Cabinet To 'expand Relations', Amid Transition

US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien met the Prime Minister of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc along with other senior Vietnamese officials during his trip to Hanoi on Saturday, November 21. Taking to Twitter, the US National Security Council informed that O'Brien met Vietnamese Minister for Public Security, Minister of National Defense as well as Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh. The Top US security official's visit to Vietnam comes at a time when the two countries mark the 25-years anniversary of normalisation since the end of the Vietnam War.

"25 years of diplomatic relations"

As per the National Security Council, NSA O'Brien discussed several things with the Vietnamese officials including the economic and security relations between the US and Vietnam. He also discussed the 'strength of US - Vietnam comprehensive partnership' with Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc. O'Brien also had a detailed talk with Vietnamese Minister for Public Security with regards to 'joint efforts to combat transnational crime in support of the new U.S.-Mekong Partnership'. Speaking with Minister of National Defense, the top US Security official discussed 'cooperation on war legacy issues' as well as about the expansion of US- Vietnam 'military engagement'.

"I was pleased to meet with Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh to celebrate 25 years of diplomatic relations and discuss future expansion of our economic and security relationship to support a free, prosperous, and secure Vietnam, " said Robert O'Brien as per a tweet by National Security Council.

"NSA Robert O’Brien and Vietnamese Minister for Public Security To Lam met today to discuss our joint efforts to combat transnational crime in support of the new US-Mekong Partnership and to expand cooperation on a broad range of security issues. NSA O’Brien and Minister of National Defense Lich discussed the strong cooperation on war legacy issues, which has paved the way for stronger bilateral ties, expanded US-Vietnam military engagement, and a safer more secure Indo-Pacific. NSA Robert O’Brien met with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to discuss the strength of the US – Vietnam Comprehensive Partnership and our joint efforts to advance a free and prosperous Indo-Pacific region," informed US National Security Council in a series of tweets.

On Friday, Robert O'Brien arrived in Vietnam for a 3-day visit and was welcomed by Ambassador Kritenbrink and his staff at the airport. O'Brien is set to participate in a question and answer session with students from the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam, on Sunday, November 22 before leaving for the Philippines later in the day.

