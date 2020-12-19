India & UK Hold Bilateral Consultations On UNSC Issues; Focus On Strengthening Ties

India and the UK held bilateral consultations on UNSC issues through the VTC mode on Friday. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) release, both sides discussed in detail, the wide range of issues on the UN Security Council agenda. During the virtual bilateral consultations, the United Kingdom also briefed India on its priorities during its upcoming UNSC presidency including climate & security and also famine & hunger in conflict situations.

MEA: India & United Kingdom discuss UNSC issues

The UK delegation led by Director of Multilateral Policy Department of Commonwealth and Foreign Office James Kariuki also included UK Foreign Ministry officials and representatives from their Missions in New York and New Delhi. The Indian side was led by MEA's JS (UNP & Summits) Prakash Gupta along with External Ministry Officials, PMI New York and Indian High Commission in London. The release also said that the UK congratulated the Indian side for its elections to the UNSC.

The MEA stated: "Both tsides agreed to work closely and continue their engagement on all issues under UNSC agenda over the next 2 years." MEA also mentioned that the United Kingdom has informed India of its priorities during the upcoming presidency of UNSC. Its priorities include climate, security, famine and hunger in conflict situations.

(Image: PTI)