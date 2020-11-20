PM Modi Lauds Security Forces For 'thwarting JeM's Efforts To Target DDC Polls In J&K'

Lauding the bravery of security forces, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, said that Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM)'s efforts had been thwarted. Highlighting the neutralising of four terrorists and seizing of large cache of weapons and explosives, PM Modi said that attempts to target the upcoming DDC elections in Jammu-Kashmir have been thwarted. The Prime Minister along with Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary, and the country's top intelligence establishment held a review meeting on Thursday morning Nagrota encounter in Jammu - where four JeM terrorists were gunned down.

PM Modi reviews Nagrota encounter; terrorists were planning big attack on 26/11: Sources

PM Modi: "Terror efforts thwarted"

Neutralising of 4 terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed and the presence of large cache of weapons and explosives with them indicates that their efforts to wreak major havoc and destruction have once again been thwarted. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 20, 2020

Our security forces have once again displayed utmost bravery and professionalism. Thanks to their alertness, they have defeated a nefarious plot to target grassroots level democratic exercises in Jammu and Kashmir. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 20, 2020

Armed Forces neutralise 4 JeM terrorists

Earlier on Thursday, the J&K's CRPF force along with Indian Army and J&K Police personnel in a 4-hour long encounter operation gunned down 4 terrorists. The sources further informed that the infiltrators who entered Indian territory on Wednesday night were heading towards Srinagar on Thursday early morning around 5 am to carry out a major terrorists attack in the Kashmir Valley. J&K DGP Dilbag Singh while speaking to Republic said, 'Terrorists' aim was to destroy the ongoing peaceful democratic process for the upcoming elections' referring to the upcoming DDC polls.

DDC elections announced

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), an amalgam of seven political parties in Jammu and Kashmir seeking restoration of the erstwhile state's special status, announced the seat-sharing arrangement for the first four phases of the DDC elections. Congress, which is not 'officially' part of the PAGD's coalition for polls, had fielded candidates as part of the seat-sharing pact in the second phase. The party, which has faced severe backlash from BJP and PAGD allies for flip-flopping over the Gupkar issue, has not yet released its candidates for the fourth phase. The polls to the DDCs will be held in eight phases from November 28 to December 24.

Mobile internet has been limited to 2G across the valley except in Ganderbal and Udhampur districts for post-paid services, and verified pre-paid services till November 26. The administration has stated that the announcement of elections to 280 DDC constituencies and by-elections to 13400 PRIs has captured the interest of the people, which will make 'terrorist and separatist' elements attempt the elections. Around 250 companies or 25,000 central paramilitary personnel are being sent by the Centre for providing security cover to the forthcoming eight-phase District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

