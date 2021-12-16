India Witnessed 40% Rise In Nuclear Power Capacity In Last 7 Years: Jitendra Singh

In the last seven years, India's nuclear power capacity has increased by 40%, from 4780 MW to 6780 MW, as per Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Prime Minister's Office), Department of Atomic Energy. Dr Jitendra Singh responded to a separate question about nuclear power augmentation by saying that the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant KKNPP 3 and 4 (2X1000 MW) project, which was implemented by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), had made 54.96 % physical progress as of November 2021. He stated that the units of the KKNPP 3 and 4 projects are projected to be finished by March and November 2023, respectively, and that the Nuclear Recycle Board, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Department of Atomic Energy is now working on the Fast Reactor Fuel Cycle Facility (FRFCF) project.

"India is pursuing an indigenous three-stage nuclear power programme to provide the country with long term energy security in a sustainable manner. In addition, Light Water Reactors based on foreign cooperation are also being set up as additional facilities to provide the country clean electricity," reads a written reply by the minister in Lok Sabha.

The project's financial progress as of November 30 was 32%, and it is expected to be completed by December 2027, he stated. According to the Atomic Energy Ministry, there have been no incidences of radioactive leaking into the environment from any nuclear power station in the country in the last three years. Singh also said the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board continuously monitors and reviews the safety of nuclear power facilities in response to a question in the Lok Sabha.

According to the Atomic Energy Ministry, the government is considering increasing the capacity of the Kudankulam nuclear power station from 2000 MW to 6000 MW in the near future. Jitendra Singh said earlier this month in response to a question in the Lok Sabha that the current capacity in operation at the Kudankulam facility is 2000 MW, with Units 1 and 2 in operation. "It will increase progressively to 6000 MW on completion of KKNPP-3 & 4 (2 X 1000 MW) and KKNPP-5 & 6 (2 X 1000 MW) which are presently under different stages of construction," he said in a written response.

