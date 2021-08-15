Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India was writing a new chapter of governance where the priority was to ensure the all-around development of the nation. On the occasion of Independence Day, PM Modi stated that good and smart governance was needed to usher in big changes and reforms and that it was essential to end the unnecessary interference of government in the lives of the people. He added that the government was no longer in the driving seat and several laws were being scrapped to free the people from the web of unnecessary procedures.

"We have to work towards making our startups world-class. Our aim should be to continue working towards this dream, we can't stop. Political will is required to bring in big changes, big reforms. Today, the world can see that there is no dearth of political strength in India. Good and smart governance is needed to bring reforms. The world is a witness to how India is writing a new chapter of governance," said PM Modi.

"Our priority will be to ensure that the services reach the last person seamlessly. For the all-round development of the nation, it is essential to end the unnecessary interference of govt and government procedures in the lives of people.

Centre ended 15,000 needless compliances during COVID: PM Modi

PM Modi also revealed that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centre had put an end to more than 15,000 needless compliances in order to remove the burden of unnecessary procedures. "Earlier, the government was sitting in the driver seat. Maybe it was needed at that time. But the time has changed now. Efforts have increased in the last 7 years to free the people from the web of unnecessary laws & procedures. Several unnecessary laws have been scrapped so far," he said during his Independence Day speech.