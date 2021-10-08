Indian Air Force Day: President Kovind, Political Leaders Extend Greetings To Air Warriors

President of India Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other political leaders today extended greetings on the occasion of the 89th Indian Air Force Day. IAF since 1950 has participated in four wars with Pakistan and one with China. Some of the other crucial operations undertaken by the IAF include Operation Vijay, Operation Meghdoot, Operation Cactus, and Operation Poomalai.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and President Ram Nath Kovind took to Twitter to greet the air warriors of India, "Greetings to air warriors, veterans & their families on Air Force Day. The nation is proud of the Indian Air Force which has proved its competency and capability time and again during peace and war. I am sure the IAF will continue to maintain its cherished standards of excellence[sic]."

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, sharing his greetings on the day, said, "Salute to the Air Force personnel who are always ready to protect the motherland[sic]."

While Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh congratulated the Indian Air Force for their dedicated service and wrote on Koo, "Nabha: Sparshma Deeptam. Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the brave soldiers of the Air Force and all the countrymen on the foundation day. We are proud of the indomitable courage, valor, and service of the countrymen of the Indian Air Force[sic]."

On the occasion of the Indian Air Force Day, Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani stated also took to Koo and wrote, "Nabha: Sparshma Deeptam.. Salute to the brave soldiers of the Indian Air Force dedicated to the service of the country and hearty congratulations on Air Force Day[sic]."

Indian Air Force Day

On October 8, 1932, the Indian Air Force was founded and since then, it has contributed majorly to several crucial wars and landmark missions. Initially, it was established as an auxiliary air force of the British Empire, that honoured India's aviation service with the prefix Royal during World War II. Following India's independence from the British in 1947, the name Royal Indian Air Force was retained and served in the name of the Dominion of India. However, three years later, in 1950, with the government's transition to a Republic, the prefix Royal was omitted. The IAF takes part in United Nations peacekeeping missions and not just engagement with hostile forces.

(Image: PTI/Representative Image)