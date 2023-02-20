Indian Air Force's New Doctrine Aims To Enhance India's 'aerospace Power': Report

The Indian Air Force’s Directorate of Operations has released the latest version of the IAF Doctrine. Titled ‘Doctrine of the Indian Air Force’, the 94-pages-long document details the Indian Air Force’s ambitious transition from an Air Power to an Aerospace Power with an aim to enhance India’s aerial prowess and bolster national security. The doctrine emphasises the need for the IAF to be able to operate in space, including the use of satellites and other space-based assets.

Notably, the IAF's shift to aerospace power is being driven by several factors, including the need to modernize its equipment and capabilities, as well as the changing nature of warfare. The IAF recognizes that future conflicts will likely be fought across multiple domains, including air, land, sea, and space, the doctrine states. As such, the IAF is working to develop new capabilities in areas such as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), space-based reconnaissance and surveillance, and network-centric warfare. Furthermore, the Indian Air Force’s doctrinal transition to an aerospace power is also driven by India's strategic interests. As a rising power, India has increasingly become involved in regional and global security issues. The IAF's enhanced capabilities will help India project power in the region and beyond, ultimately deterring potential adversaries.

‘Space capabilities’ are essential for the nation’s development

The latest edition of the doctrine dives deeper into the Indian Air Force’s expansion in the space domain. The document cites Air Commodore Jasjit Singh’s articulation saying, “With no dividing line between air and space, it is indeed a continuum of the third dimension above the earth's surface; growing economy, trade expansion and commercial interests will necessitate the pursuance of the aerospace continuum in our national interest. Military operations in the future will increasingly use this continuum to further national security.”

(IAF NETRA AEW&C is a specially modified ERJ-145 aircraft) Image: Twitter/@IAF_MCC

Notably, in 2019, the IAF created a new Defence Space Agency (DSA) to help integrate the country's military space assets and enhance its space-based capabilities. The agency is responsible for developing space-based technologies, conducting military space operations, and coordinating with other agencies involved in India's space activities. In addition to the Defence Space Agency, the IAF has also established a new Space Operations Center (SOC) to monitor and protect India's space assets.

The SOC will provide early warning of threats to India's space assets, enable real-time tracking of objects in space, and facilitate quick responses to any threats. Furthermore, the IAF has been involved in several space-related activities, including the launch of its own military satellite, the GSAT-7A, in 2018. The development of doctrinal change in IAF’s policies and conduct comes amid its achievement of undertaking trans-domain operations. The doctrine is significant for enabling the IAF to gain favourable asymmetry in warfare scenarios.

Another IAF document, India’s ‘Airpower Doctrine 2022’ aims to enhance India's aerospace power and emphasises the need for integrated and joint operations with other branches of the military under the government’s theaterisation plans. It focuses on the changing nature of air warfare and the role of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, unmanned systems, and hypersonic weapons. The doctrine also emphasizes the need for international cooperation and collaboration in the face of global security challenges.