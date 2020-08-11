Indian Air Force's Rafale Jets Already Practicing Night-flying In Himachal Pradesh

The five newly acquired 4+ generation Rafale fighter jets from France that are stationed in Ambala have been practising night flying in the mountainous terrain of Himachal Pradesh. With highly efficient air-to-air missiles and SCALP air-to-ground standoff weapons, the IAF squadron is ready to be called into service, as per sources.

The 5 Rafale fighters are fully operational, with the first 18 jets to be stationed in Ambala and the next 18 fighters to be based in the Hashimara airbase near the Bhutan border once the complement is completed. The Rafales are equipped with programmable signal processors (PSP) and hold the capacity to change signal frequencies in times of conflict.

Although Indian and Chinese diplomats are engaged in a constant dialogue for total disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh, the Indian defence forces are not only focused on the western sector with Pakistan but also have an eye on the LAC and the high seas.

Indian Defence force on alert

Last week, Army Chief General MM Naravane made it clear to central and eastern army commanders that they should be prepared for any eventuality and maintain the highest level of operational preparedness on the front. The Indian Navy has also been directed to monitor the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal and the Indian Ocean to ensure that Chinese PLA does not approach the Indian seaboard and island territories. The surface and undersea assets are on operational alert and Chinese ships are being monitored from the Malacca Straits to the Gulf of Aden.

Although the Chinese PLA’s air activity has reduced in the Ladakh sector as compared to last month after the Galwan Valley clash in June, the Indian Air Force is taking no risks and is keeping an eye on the Lhasa Gonggar and Hotan airbases in China. On June 15, a violent face-off broke out between Indian and Chinese soldiers in the Galwan valley of eastern Ladakh, leaving 20 jawans dead and causing an unspecified number of Chinese casualties.

