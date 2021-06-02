Indian Army Chief Gen Naravane Arrives In J&K; Reviews Security Situation, Meets L-G Sinha

Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane on Wednesday arrived in Srinagar on a two-day visit to review the prevailing security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. He was briefed by the Army officers on the existing security situation and the measures being taken to identify and target the overground workers' network of terrorist groups.

The Chief of Army Staff reinforced the need to be prepared to meet emerging security challenges effectively. He was also briefed by the Chinar Corps Commander on the overall situation pertaining to the Line of Control and the hinterland.

“On arrival, General Naravane visited units and formations in the hinterland where he was briefed by the local Commanders on the existing security situation. #COAS expressed his appreciation to all ranks for their relentless efforts,” the Indian Army tweeted.

Chief of Army Staff meets J&K L-G

General Naravane also met Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and discussed recent internal security developments in the region.

Notably, the Army Chief’s visit comes a day after Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General YK Joshi said that the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan is being followed in "letter and spirit" by both the neighbouring countries. The Army official, however, assured that the force is keeping a strict vigil aloung the border in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Ceasefire Understanding (CFU) reached on 25 February 2021 has sustained since then and both sides (India-Pak) are abiding by the arrangement in letter and spirit," General YK Joshi told PTI.

Last month, the Chief of Army Staff visited Jammu and Kashmir to review the current situation during his visit to the forward areas including Aknoor, Rajouri and Naushera. He reviewed the operational preparedness along the Line of Control falling under the command of White Knight Corps.