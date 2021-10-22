Indian Army Chief Gen Naravane Hails Jawans For Winning Gold In Cambrian Patrol Exercise

Indian Army's Chief of Staff (COAS) General MM Naravane on Friday complimented the jawans of the Gorkha Rifles who had made the country proud by winning the gold medal at the exercises in Cambrian Patrol in the UK. The Indian Army jawans had won a gold at the event dubbed as, “Olympic of the army”.

The Indian Army on Friday tweeted, “General MM Naravane #COAS complimented the members of #IndianArmy team for the remarkable achievement of winning #GoldMedal in premier patrolling event #ExerciseCambrianPatrol, conducted every year at #Wales by #BritishArmy.”

In another tweet on Friday, the Indian Army shared pictures of trained coastal gunners. They wrote in the tweet, “Giving a boost to #Jointmanship and inter-operability, School of Artillery, #IndianArmy trained coastal gunners of #IndianNavy on 105/37 mm LFG. A step forward in streamlining common drills and battle procedures amongst the services.”

Indian Army team wins Gold at patrol exercise

The Indian Army, represented by the 4/5 Gorkha Rifles (Frontier Force), won the coveted Gold medal at the "Olympics of Military Patrolling" in the United Kingdom. Only three out of 96 teams competing in the Exercise Cambrian Patrol 2021 in Brecon, Wales, won the gold medal at the end of phase six of the exercises, which took place between October 13 and 15. Gaitri Issar Kumar, the Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, congratulated the winning team at India House in London.

“The team has performed extremely well under the harsh terrain conditions and inclement weather. These, in itself, presented various challenges in addition to the complex real-world situations which were simulated to assess their reactions in a combat setting,” the Indian High Commission in London said in a statement.

“The Indian Army team was complimented on its excellent navigation skills, delivery of patrol orders and overall endurance for completing the Patrol. The team captain stated that his team adhered to the basics that the Indian Army follows in its battle drills and procedures,” it added.

General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith, the British Army's Chief of General Staff, was present at the awards event and gave the Gold medal to the Indian Army team. From the Indian side, Brigadier Vikramjit Singh Gill, Military Advisor at the High Commission of India in London, was present.

