Indian Army Chief MM Naravane Releases Book On National Security

Army Chief General MM Naravane has released a book titled "National Security Challenges: Young Scholars' Perspective" written by university students. The book published by the Indian Army’s think-tank CLAWS (Centre for Land Warfare Studies) was released on August 17.

The authors of the book, ranging from an undergraduate level to doctoral candidates have written on varied themes concerning national security. It is a tribute to Field Marshal Manekshaw, the great grand strategist of 1971 Indo-Pakistan War that liberated Bangladesh.

READ | Need To Identify Dual-use Technologies That Can Be Used For Military Applications: Army Chief

The book is a compilation of 2018-2019 FMMEC award-winning essays, divided under three themes — conceptual understanding and facets of India's national security; technological evolution; cyberthreats & security; national, regional & global experiences.

The Indian Army and CLAWS have decided to send a copy of the book to all the universities across the country, including the IITs, IIMs, NLUs and Business Schools. The book carries messages from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, KC and COAS Gen MM Naravane to boost the morale of the students and the young authors.

READ | Indian Army Donates Plasma On State's Call-In Assam

READ | Army Chief MM Naravane Asks Field Commanders To Be 'Prepared For Any Eventuality'

(With inputs from agency)

(Image credits: PTI)