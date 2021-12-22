Indian Army Conducts Airborne Exercise In Andaman And Nicobar Islands

The Shatrujeet Brigade of the Indian Army conducted an airborne exercise to review the readiness of its rapid response capabilities. The airborne exercise was carried out during the Multidomain tri-service exercise which is under progress at the Nicobar group of islands of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. For the exercise, the troops of the Indian Army, Naval and Air Force were moved for an amphibious landing.

Taking to Twitter, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army) shared a video of the airborne exercise carried out by the Shatrujeet Brigade. The ADG PI tweeted, "Airborne Exercise to validate Rapid Response Capability of #ShatrujeetBrigade was carried out during Multi-Domain Tri-Service Exercise which is under progress at the strategically important Nicobar group of islands of Andaman and Nicobar." The troops of Indian Army, Navy and Air Force were mobilised in close coordination with the para drop of airborne troops.

The Shatrujeet Brigade validated its rapid response capability wherein the paratroopers moved from mainland and conducted an airborne drop in an island region of Andamans. The exercise was carried out under the control of Andaman and Nicobar Command. The airborne exercise was witnessed by Lieutenant General Ajai Singh, Commander-in-Chief of Andaman Nicobar command. General Ajai Singh appreciated the paratroopers for their preparedness for battle.

Indian Army conducts airborne insertion

Earlier in November, the Shatrujeet Brigade of the Indian Army conducted an airborne insertion along the Northern Borders in Eastern Ladakh, according to ANI. The airborne insertion was carried out by Shatrujeet Brigade to review its rapid response capabilities, as part of an airborne exercise and combat manoeuvres. For the airborne insertion, pre-acclimatised troops with specialist vehicles and missile detachments were transported to the region through C-130 and AN 32 aircrafts, as per the ANI report. The exercise included Oxygen Combat Free Fall jumps and the force also integrated battle drills, mechanised columns and attack helicopters, validating capabilities.

(Inputs from ANI)