Indian Army Conducts High Altitude Airborne Exercise Along Northern Borders

The Shatrujeet Brigade of the Indian Army is currently conducting an airborne insertion along the Northern Borders in Eastern Ladakh to review the readiness of its Rapid Response Capabilities. This is part of an airborne exercise and combat manoeuvres. Earlier today, airborne troops were sent to the Drop Zone at an extraordinary altitude of more than 14000 feet.

Pre-acclimatised troops along with specialist vehicles and missile detachments were transported to the region through C-130 and AN 32 aircrafts as they were sent from five different mounting bases to further review the inter-theatre move, precision stand-off drops, rapid grouping and capture of designated objects with speed & surprise. The drop can be considered extremely challenging and difficult due to multiple factors like low temperatures of up to minus 20 degrees Celsius and rarefied atmosphere in super high-altitude terrain. The exercise also involved Oxygen Combat Free Fall jumps and the force also integrated battle drills by airborne forces, mechanised columns and attack helicopters, validating capabilities and seamless integration.

Voluntary force along the LoC in Jammu

Earlier last week, the Indian Army set up a voluntary civil defence force along the Line of Control in the district of Jammu. The force consisted of ex-servicemen and youth from the volunteering groups from the border villages of the Akhnoor region. The force was stationed at the Jourian border belt of the district. Defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said, "It aims to strengthen rear area security during the war." The force was given the name of 'Manawar' and it consists of 10 platoons specifically based on the names of the villages and the sub-sections were given the names based on the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the region.

The force was trained so that they can be ready for challenges in the future along with the army. Lt Col Anand said that the voluntary force was trained under the army itself in the previous two months. He further added that the force was trained by carrying out detailed briefing, firing and practice of manning of vulnerable areas and domination of routes. The training focused on the high-level synergy that strongly exists between forces and villagers.

(with inputs from PTI)