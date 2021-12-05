Indian Army Contingent Leaves For Joint Military Exercise 'Ex-Ekuverin' In Maldives

Indian Army contingent departed for Kadhdhoo Island, Maldives to participate in the 11th edition of the 14-day Indo-Maldives joint military exercise ‘Ekuverin’ with the Maldivian National Defence Force scheduled from December 6 to 19. “The Exercise aims to enhance operational synergy between both Armies in the conduct of counter-terrorism operations,” the Indian Army wrote in a Twitter post. According to the Indian Ministry of Defense, the Indo-Maldives exercise will enhance synergy and inter-operability between the armed forces of both nations. It will also help boost the understanding of transnational terrorism on both lands and at sea.

The military exercise will entail counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations, and sharing best military practices and experiences between the defence forces of India and Maldives. Besides rigorous training, the joint military exercise will also include cultural and sports activities to enhance defence cooperation and bilateral relations. “The exercise will go a long way in strengthening India’s relations with the Maldives amidst emerging security dynamics in the Indian Ocean Region,” said India’s Ministry of Defense. Ekuverin means friendship in the Dhivehi language.

Indian Armed Forces are our 'closest ally': Maldives Army Brigadier General

Last year, Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat visited the Maldives and the two nations promised to strengthen defence ties and boost joint military exercises with the archipelago nation. Last year, a ceremony was held at the foreign training node at Aundh military station where the armed forces of both countries conducted counter-terrorism drills as per the United Nations mandate.

The indo-Maldives military exercise aims to enhance the counter-insurgency operation readiness in a semi-urban environment and develop interoperability and cohesion between the military contingents. The joint military exercise is alternately in India and Maldives. In India, it was conducted in Pune for the first time followed by Belgaum and Thiruvananthapuram.

“The Indian Armed Forces are our closest ally and a steadfast security partner,” Brigadier General Wais Waheed of Maldives National Defence Forces (MNDF) had said, acknowledging the Indian Army’s contribution to defence capacity building, training, and education in the Maldives. Defence cooperation between the two countries “has always been very good and history proves it,” Brigadier General Wais Waheed had stressed. “India and particularly Indian Armed Forces were there whenever we requested or were in need,” he said.

Image: Twitter/@MNDF_Official/@adgpi