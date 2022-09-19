Indian Army Decides To Shift Annual Army Day Parade From Delhi To Southern Command Area

The Indian Army on Monday, September 19, decided to shift the Army Day Parade, that is held every year on January 15 in Delhi, outside the national capital. The next Army Day parade will be held in the Southern Command area in 2023. The headquarters of the Southern Command is in Maharashtra's Pune.

An Indian Army official was quoted by ANI as saying, "Indian Army has decided to shift the annual Army Day Parade held on January 15 in Delhi outside the national capital. Army Day parade of 2023 will be held in the Southern Command area."

As per army officials, the parade from now on would be held at different locations on a rotational basis every year. For the past eight years, the Prime Minister hosted foreign dignitaries in different cities, for example, Ahmedabad and Chennai. The purpose of this move is to grow a stronger connection with citizens all across the country.

It is also pertinent to mention that in 2022, the Indian Air Force (IAF) also moved out its annual fly-past and parade from the Hindon Air Base near Delhi to Chandigarh.

Army Day 2022

India celebrated its 74th Indian Army Day on January 15, 2022 wherein the soldiers who are selflessly serving and have served the nation were honoured. Every year on this day, the national heroes including veterans are recognised for their valour and undying commitment to keep the citizens of India safe in every crisis.

The Indian Army Day is annually celebrated on January 15 in commemoration of Lieutenant General KM Cariappa taking over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army. General Cariappa took over the position from Britain’s General Francis Bucher, in 1949, who was the last British Commander-in-Chief of India. Before India gained independence in 1947, the Indian Army, after being formed in 1895, was under British rule and General Cariappa’s acquisition as the chief was the official power transfer.

