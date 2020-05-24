Indian Army Rubbishes Reports Of Patrol Party Being Detained By Chinese Troops In Ladakh

The Indian Army on Saturday rubbished reports that suggested that a border patrolling party was detained by Chinese soldiers in the Eastern Ladakh sector. "This is not true," Army sources said when asked about the reports.

The news about the detainment of Indian Army soldiers comes at a time when both the countries are engaged in a stand-off situation on three main points in Eastern Ladakh around the Galwan Nala area. Indian and Chinese field commanders have been holding talks on de-escalating the tensions.

China Brings In More Troops along the LAC

The Chinese military is fast increasing its troops in areas around Pangong Tso lake and Galwan Valley along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, sending a clear signal that it was not ready to end its confrontation with the Indian Army anytime soon, people familiar with the situation in the disputed region said as per ANI.

The Chinese side has particularly reinforced its presence in the Galwan Valley, erecting around 100 tents in the last two weeks and bringing in machinery for possible construction of bunkers, notwithstanding the stiff protest by Indian troops, the sources added.

There have been reports of multiple incidents of transgressions by Chinese troops in several areas in Eastern Ladakh in the last one week, and soldiers from the two sides were involved in scuffles on at least two occasions, the sources informed. This comes even as the White House in a report called out China for its aggressive military posturing against neighbours including India.

Indian Army matching up to the Chinese build-up

In the midst of the escalating tension, Army Chief Gen MM Naravane paid a quiet visit to the headquarters of 14 Corps in Leh on Friday and reviewed with the top commanders the overall security scenario in the region including in the disputed areas along the LAC, the de-facto border between India and China.

Military sources said the Indian Army has also been matching up to the Chinese build-up in both Pangong Tso lake and Galwan Valley and that it is in a much advantageous position in certain other sensitive areas in the region.

(With agency inputs)