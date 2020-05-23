UK Expects China To Respect Hong Kong's Autonomy After Controversial Legislation

The United Kingdom said that it expects China to respect Hong Kong’s higher degree of autonomy after Beijing proposed new security legislation. China’s National People’s Congress presented a bill aimed at “establishing and improving” the legal system of Hong Kong to “safeguard national security”.

The spokesperson to the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reportedly said that the government is closely monitoring the situation and expects China to respect rights and freedoms and a higher degree of autonomy in Hong Kong. The spokesperson added that Britain is committed, as a party to the Sino-British joint declaration, to upholding Hong Kong’s autonomy and respecting the ‘One Country, Two Systems’ model.

The new plan has been introduced owing to months of violent protests in Hong Kong which left the semi-autonomous region in turmoil. Wang Chen, Vice Chairman of China's NPC, had said during the session that the recent protests and violence in the territory challenged the bottom line of the ‘One Country, Two Systems' principle and threatened national sovereignty, security and development interests.

US condemns proposal

US State Secretary Mike Pompeo said that China’s proposed national security legislation would a “death knell” to Beijing promise of higher autonomy for Hong Kong. Calling the move “unilateral and arbitrary”, Pompeo condemned the decision to impose national security legislation on Hong Kong. The top US diplomat said that China bypassed Hong Kong’s well-established legislative processes and ignore the will of the people.

“The United States strongly urges Beijing to reconsider its disastrous proposal, abide by its international obligations, and respect Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy,” said the State Secretary.

The Conservative leader highlighted that democratic institutions and civil liberties are key to preserving its special status under US law. He warned China that any decision impinging on Hong Kong’s autonomy and freedoms as guaranteed under the Sino-British Joint Declaration would inevitably impact the US' assessment of ‘One Country, Two Systems’ and the status of the territory.

“We stand with the people of Hong Kong,” he added.

