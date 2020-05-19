Indian Army Deploys Additional Troops In Ladakh, Days After Indo-China Face-off Along LAC

The Indian Army has increased its troops in Ladakh, informed sources on Tuesday morning after reports came in about an increase of Chinese troops along the Indo-China border. This comes after May 12 when Chinese helicopters were spotted flying close to the un-demarcated border between India and China in Eastern Ladakh. Prior to the incident, 250 soldiers of both sides were engaged in a fierce face-off near Pangong Lake in the area, news agency PTI has reported quoting official sources.

Chinese military helicopters

The Chinese military helicopters were seen flying close to the Line of Actual Control on at least a couple of occasions following the clashes after which a fleet of Su-30 fighters of the Indian Air Force too carried out sorties in the area, the sources said. There was no official word on whether the Su-30 jets were rushed in to carry out the sorties in the wake of the face-off and aggressive Chinese posturing in the area. The sources said Chinese military helicopters routinely carry out sorties on the Chinese side of the border while Indian Army helicopters also fly in the area.

Face-off between China and India last week

In the face-off on May 5, scores of Indian and Chinese army personnel clashed along the northern bank of the Pangong Lake and even resorted to stone-pelting. A number of soldiers on both sides sustained injuries. It was the first case of troops from the two sides exchanging blows after a similar incident around the Pangong Lake in August 2017.

In a separate incident, nearly 150 Indian and Chinese military personnel were engaged in a face-off near Naku La Pass in the Sikkim sector of the Sino-India border on Saturday. At least 10 soldiers from both sides sustained injuries in the incident. The troops of India and China were engaged in a 73-day stand-off in Doklam tri-junction in 2017 which even triggered fears of a war between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

Incidents of face-off and aggressive behaviour occur on LAC. Patrols disengage after local level interaction and dialogue. Temporary and short duration faceoffs occur as boundary not resolved. Troops resolve mutually as per established protocols: Indian Army — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2020

The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control, the de-facto border between the two countries. China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet while India contests it. Both sides have been asserting that pending the final resolution of the boundary issue, it is necessary to maintain peace and tranquility in border areas.

Army chief's statement

Earlier, Army Chief MM Naravane cleared the air over the recent incidents of an aggressive stand-off between India and Chinese troops at the Sikkim and Ladakh border. Speaking to ANI, COAS Naravane said, "I have just come back from the Eastern and South-Western Command. I have had the opportunity to meet our troops and the commanders on the ground and I am happy to say that everyone's morale is very high. We are totally prepared to meet all our challenges and tasks which are given out to us. As far as the situation on the northern borders is concerned, as you are aware that the LAC is not very defined, there are different perceptions on where the LAC runs. Accordingly, both sides patrol up to their accepted claim line and therefore when patrols reach at the same place at the same time then such face-offs do occur."

PM Modi - Xi meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held their first informal summit in April 2018 in the Chinese city of Wuhan, months after the Doklam standoff. In the summit, the two leaders decided to issue "strategic guidance" to their militaries to strengthen communications so that they can build trust and understanding. Modi and Xi held their second informal summit in Mamallapuram near Chennai in October last year with a focus on further broadening the bilateral ties.

