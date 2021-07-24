Indian Army Deploys Counter Terrorism Troops Along LAC In Eastern Ladakh Region

Indian Army has deployed counterterrorism troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Eastern Ladakh region. The army pulled them up from the Northern Command area to deploy them in a bid to tackle the Chinese forces. The movement of the formation has further helped them to maintain reserves tasked for the operations along the Northern borders.

Indian Army multi folds intensity to tackle Chinese aggression

Many months ago, the counter-terrorism division was pulled out of operations from within the Northern Command area and were deployed in the Ladakh sector.

The government quoted ANI, "The Division-size formation (around 15,000 troops) was moved from counterterrorist operations to the Ladakh area to tackle any possible attempt by the Chinese to show aggression there."

The reserve formation positioned in the Sugar sector is trained for high mountain warfare and conducts war games in the cold desert areas of Ladakh every year. Since the previous year, their involvement has been intense when the standoff with China is brought up. India has deployed around 50,000 troops in the Eastern Ladakh sector and this has further helped increase the force levels by more than double.

India concentrates on friction points: Gogra Heights-Hot Springs area.

The 14 Corps in Leh has two divisions under it to take care of the China border including the Karu-based 3 Division. Last year during April- May, the Chinese moved in troops swiftly from an exercise opposite eastern Ladakh and transgressed at multiple locations. The Indian government was bound to respond in a big way. They deployed almost an equal number of troops there to keep the Chinese in control. The Indian Army has been agile and at high alert all along the LAC and further strengthening its position on the LAC. Even though there was a partial withdrawal of troops from the banks of Pangong Lake, talks are being conducted to move out Chinese forces from friction points in the Gogra Heights-Hot Springs area.

With inputs from ANI



Image Credits - ANI