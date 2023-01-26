Indian Army Felicitates Egypt's Marching Contingent Amid Republic Day Celebrations

The Indian Army on Wednesday felicitated the marching contingent of the Egyptian Armed Forces participating in the Republic Day Parade for the first time. Ahead of India’s 74th Republic Day celebrations, the Egyptian Armed Forces marching contingent was felicitated by GOC-Delhi Area Lt General Dhiraj Seth. Notably, the participation of the Egyptian Armed Forces contingent signifies the long-standing and strengthening friendship between the two nations.

Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, GOC Delhi Area interacted & felicitated the Egyptian Armed Forces marching contingent participating for the first time, in the #RepublicDay23 Parade. The participation of the contingent bears testimony to the long-standing friendship between both the Nations. pic.twitter.com/RO5MeoFkmW — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) January 25, 2023

Commander of the Egyptian Army contingent Col Mahmoud Mohamed Abdelfattah Elkharasawy expressed his delight at being invited to participate in India's Republic Day 2023 parade on Thursday. The gesture is indicative that bilateral ties and friendship between the two nations will go a long way, Col Elkharasawy stated. He further informed that 160 Egyptian military personnel would be representing the country’s armed forces while participating in the Republic Day Parade.

India & Egypt pursuing enhancement of defence ties

"This ceremony will be a demonstration of India's power before a global audience. It is an old and great ceremony. Tomorrow, we will participate in this ceremony and showcase the strength of the Egyptian forces," Col Elkharasawy said on performing with Indian troops on Republic Day. Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is the chief guest at the Republic Day 2023 parade. Notably, this is the first time Egypt's President has been invited as the Chief Guest at the Republic Day celebrations.

Meanwhile, the Special Forces elements from the Indian Army and the Egyptian military are engaged in a bilateral joint military exercise called ‘Exercise Cyclone-1'. Amid the enhancement of defence cooperation and ties between India and Egypt, the joint military exercise is the first of its kind between the two nations. The exercise kickstarted in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer on January 14.

"Teamwork builds Trust." Special Forces of #IndianArmy and #EgyptArmy in action during the joint military Exercise #CYCLONE 2023. #OnPathToTransformation," the ADGPI tweeted.