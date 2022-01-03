Indian Army Foils Infiltration Attempt Along LoC In Poonch; 3rd Invasion Thwarted In 2022

The Indian Army foiled an infiltration attempt by Pakistani terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Hamirpur area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district during the intervening night of January 2 and January 3. The terrorists fled back to Pakistan after the Indian Army carried out explosions.

According to reports, on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday terrorist movement was seen along LoC in the Hamirpur area of Poonch district. The movement of terrorists was challenged by carrying out an explosion after which they rushed back to the Pakistani side.

Notably, this is the third such infiltration attempt by terrorists since January 1 which has been foiled by the security forces.

Two Pakistani intruders were shot dead in 2 days

A Pakistani terrorist, identified as Mh Shabir Malik, was killed in the Jumagund area of Kupwara district on Saturday when he tried to infiltrate India. Another terrorist was gunned down on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday at the international border in the Arnia sector of the Jammu region.

IG BSF Jammu DK Boora said, "Two attempts were made and both foiled. This kind of activity was never stopped by Pakistan. Ceasefire or not, Pakistan is doing the same. Pakistan fired on our side. This (attempt from Pakistan) never stopped be it in Kashmir or here."

He added that narcotics are being used to aid terrorism. "This has been going on in Punjab and spillover is seen in Jammu in the last year. This shows that narcotics is a tool to keep terrorism alive," the IG said.

Meanwhile, wanted Lashkar terrorist Salim Parray was killed in an encounter with security forces in Srinagar's Harwan area on Monday. Parray was among the top 10 targets of the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar called it a "big victory" for armed forces in the Valley.

Image: PTI, Representative