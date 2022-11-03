Indian Army Gifts 4 Explosive Detection Dogs To Royal Cambodia Armed Forces

In a bid to strengthen bilateral ties, the Indian Army gifted four Explosive Detection (ED) dogs to Royal Cambodia Armed Forces (RCAF) as a part of Defence Cooperation. Notably, 15 dogs were gifted to RCAF in 2016 and four dogs were approved for gifting post-stabilisation of the COVID pandemic.

The four Explosives Detection (ED) dogs were successfully air transported through a civil flight from New Delhi to Cambodia's capital Phnom Penh along with the Royal Cambodia Armed Forces (RCAF) personnel on October 24 this year.

Prior to handing over Explosives Detection (ED) dogs to RCAF personnel, a request was received from RCAF for the training of dog handlers in India. Notably, RCAF personnel was trained for four weeks from September 26 to October 23 at Remount Veterinary Corps (RVC) center in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut.

Taking to Twitter, the official handle of the Indian Army shared photos of the canines and said, "As part of Defence Cooperation, Royal Cambodia Armed Forces (RCAF) received 4 Explosive Detection (ED) Dogs trained by the IndianArmy. Prior to handing over, a four-week capsule in Dog Handling was conducted for RCAF personnel at RVC Centre, Meerut."