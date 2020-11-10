Indian Army Hands Over 20 Military Horses & 10 Mine-detection Dogs To Bangladesh Army

In a bid to strengthen bilateral relations, the Indian Army has gifted 20 fully trained military horses and 10 mine detection dogs to the Bangladesh Army on Tuesday. The Indian Army also passed on the required information for the training and handling of the dogs to their Bangladeshi counterparts. During the handover on Tuesday, the Indian Army delegation was led by Major General Narinder Singh Khroud, Chief of Staff of Brahmastra Corps whereas the Bangladesh Army Delegation was led by Major General Mohammad Humayun Kabir, who is Commanding the Jessore based Division.

Indian Army gifted 20 fully trained military horses & 10 mine detection dogs to Bangladesh Army. These dogs and horses were trained by Indian Army Remount and Veterinary Corps. The Indian Army also trained Bangladesh Army personnel for training & handling these dogs & horses. pic.twitter.com/j55mYLxRZu — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020

The presentation ceremony was held at Petrapole- Benapole Integrated Check Post (ICP) on the India - Bangladesh Border. Brigadier JS Cheema from the Indian High Commission in Dhaka was also present at the event. The equines and canines were trained by the Remount and Veterinary Corps of Indian Army.

“The performance of military dogs in the Indian Army has been commendable. We are always ready to extend our assistance to a friendly country like Bangladesh in issues concerning security. When it comes to security, the dogs have proven their mettle. The dogs which have been handed over, are extremely effective in mine detection and contraband items,” a senior Army official said.

In a similar bid, the Indian Army had gifted 10 mine-detecting dogs to Bangladesh Army in December last year as a goodwill gesture. All ten dogs that were handed over today were trained to detect mines and other explosives at the Remount Veterinary Centre in Meerut.

