Indian Army Restores Damaged Grave Of Decorated Pakistani Officer In Jammu & Kashmir

On Thursday, the Indian Army said that it has restored the damaged grave of a decorated Pakistani officer in Naugam sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Srinagar-based Chinar Corps tweeted a photograph of the epitaph on the grave which read, 'In memory of Major Mohd Shabir Khan, Sitar-e-Jurrat Shahid 05 May 1972, 1630 H, killed in a counter-attack by 9 Sikh'.

"In keeping with the traditions and ethos of the Indian Army, Chinar Corps resuscitated a damaged grave of Major Mohd Shabir Khan, Sitara-e-Jurrat, Pakistan Army, who was Killed in Action (KIA) at a forward location along LC in Naugam Sector on 05 May 1972," Chinar Corps posted on its Twitter handle.

"A fallen soldier, irrespective to the country he belongs to, deserves respect and honour in death. Indian Army stands with this belief. This is Indian Army for the world," the Army added.

Meanwhile, against the backdrop of Indian troops thwarting multiple infiltration bids on the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, Army Chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane on Thursday said that the Pakistan Army was not letting up on its nefarious design of pushing as many terrorists before the onset of winters but Indian Army's counter-terrorist grid was thwarting such bids effectively.

"Pakistan is not letting up on its nefarious design of pushing as many terrorists as they can before the onset of winters," Army chief General Naravane told news agency ANI.

"However, our counter-terrorist and counter-infiltration grid is dynamic and very effective as is evident from the number of terrorists that have been neutralised by the security forces and the infiltration attempts that have been foiled on the Line of Control," he added. The Army Chief was commenting on the recent successes in counter-terrorist operations both along the Line of Control (LOC) as well as in the hinterland in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

(With agency inputs)