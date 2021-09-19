Indian Army Holds exhibition In Jaipur To Commemorate Victory In 1971 War Against Pakistan

The Indian Army's South Western Command held an exhibition exhibiting defence weapons at Chitrakoot Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war.

An Indian army official noted, "We have displayed the defence equipment in this exhibition to make people aware of the Indian army achievements. We want to motivate the youth by showcasing these types of equipment." "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, these events had been started to make people aware of Indian Arm Forces. So, we are also continuing the move by organising these kinds of events," he added.

Indian Army organises exhibition in Jaipur

He further stated that because India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war is remembered by all Indians, every citizen should be informed of the war.

Army Commander Leads Bike Rally To Kargil War Memorial

Last month, To mark the 22nd Vijay Diwas, Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Y K Joshi led a 350-kilometre bike rally to the historic Kargil War Memorial in the Drass district of Union Territory of Ladakh. The Indian Army organised two mega bike rallies, one from Udhampur and the other from Leh, each covering more than 1,000 kilometres through the treacherous mountains of the Kashmir Valley and Ladakh before converging at the historic Kargil War Memorial in Drass, according to Col Emron Musavi, the Srinagar-based PRO Defence.

Kargil Vijay Diwas

India commemorates the 22nd anniversary of the historic 1999 Kargil War on July 26th, 2021. The day is observed in honour of the gallant soldiers who took part in the Indian Army's 'Operation Vijay.' The Kargil War commemorates the Indian Army's victory over Pakistani forces attempting to breach the Line of Control (LOC) into India after months of fighting in Kargil. Following their victory, the Indian troops raised the tricolour over the higher altitude area. Every year, the Kargil Vijay Diwas is commemorated, and it is a proud time for every Indian.

