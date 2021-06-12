Indian Army Honours Brave Naaris And Heroes Of 1971 War On Swarnim Vijay Varsh

The Indian Army honoured the brave Naaris and war heroes of the 1971 Indo- Pak war. The Army that has always kept its war heroes in high regard, has celebrated and honoured the veterans of 1971 as part of the ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ programme.

War impact on India

The 1971 war lasted for 13 days and left nearly 3,900 Indian soldiers killed and 10,000 others injured, with many to suffer from life-long disabilities. The war ended with the surrender of nearly 90,000 Pakistani soldiers, the largest surrender by an Army since World War II.

The Indian Army brought the Pakistani army to its knees and freed 75 million people of Bangladesh which was until that time known as East Pakistan.

Swarnim Vijay Varsh

The year 2021 marks 50 years of India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. The country planned to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its victory as a Golden victory year or 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh'. A number of events were held as an effort to recognise and honour the valour, bravery and sacrifices made by gallant soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces in the 1971 war and also to rejoice as well as celebrate the occasion throughout the country with full fervour.

As India salutes the heroes of the 1971 war, PM Modi, Defence Minister, CDS & Tri-forces Chiefs to pay tribute at National War Memorial. Tune in to watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/NA159QF8vO — Republic (@republic) December 16, 2020

Praising the brave Indian Army on the Golden Jubilee anniversary of the Indo-Pakistan war, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had written, “On this day in 1971, the Indian Army, with its indomitable courage and valour, made a historic change on the world map, protecting the universal values ​​of human freedom. This gallantry inscribed with golden letters in history will continue to make every Indian proud. Happy Vijay Diwas.”

The missing 54 Indian soldiers of the 1971 war

India believes that during the 1971 Indo- Oak war, the 54 soldiers went missing in action and are possibly held in Pakistani prisons. Even after 50 years of the disappearance, there's no clarity over their numbers and fate. In 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had told parliament that there were 83 Indian soldiers, including the "missing 54", in Pakistan's custody. The rest are possibly soldiers who "strayed across the border" or were captured for alleged espionage. Pakistan has consistently denied holding any Indian prisoners of war.

(Image Credit: AP)