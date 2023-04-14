Indian Army, IAF Conducts Exercise To Validate Strategic Airlift Of Forces Eastern Theatre

In a joint military exercise, the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted a Multi Domain Exercise in the Eastern Theatre during the first week of April. The exercise was conducted to validate joint plans for strategic airlift of specialised forces employing IAF fixed and rotary wing platforms by landing/dropping in designated areas for undertaking kinetic actions to provide surge to ongoing operations by regular land forces.

According to sources, such special exercises are undertaken by specially designated, selected, trained and equipped units with a mix of conventional and unconventional military actions.

As part of the joint military exercise, C17 Globemasters, Chinooks and Mi 17s undertook multi-mode insertion into designated greenfield landing zones with surgical precision.

In efforts to validate the capability of the regular ground forces in hostile environments, the Paratroopers from the Shatrujeet Brigade conducted Special Heliborne Operations using Chinooks and Mi17 helicopters.

The purpose of the Excercise

Sources informed that the exercise is carried out in designated areas of Eastern theatre as per a tactical setting. With this, the forces showcase the operational preparedness and synergy of strategic forces and troops of Eastern Command to undertake integrated multi-domain operations in high altitude and mountainous terrain.

The exercise also demonstrated the speed, agility and lethality of the specialised troops showcasing their ability to rapidly deploy into a hostile environment, secure landing zones and engage the enemy with precision and speed as per the tactical setting.

Overall the troops displayed exceptional professionalism, competence and synergy while operating in the treacherous mountainous terrain.