Indian Army Inaugurates First-ever Two Storey 3-D Printing Dwelling Unit At Ahmedabad

The Indian Army launched its first-ever 3-D Printed House Dwelling Unit at Ahmedabad Cantt for the valorous soldiers on Wednesday. Military Engineering Services (MES), in collaboration with MiCoB Pvt Ltd, has made the dwelling unit with the latest 3D Rapid Construction Technology.

In a short span of 12 weeks, the construction of the dwelling unit with 71 sqm of garage space was completed with the use of a 3D-printed foundation, walls, and slabs. The unit has been made with the vision to cater to the growing accommodation requirements of the Armed Forces personnel. The 3D disaster-resilient structures comply with Zone-3 earthquake specifications and green building regulations. The structure also reflects the commitment of the Indian Army and fosters the motto 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan'.

'Technique uses a concrete 3D printer', says Army

The Army said that the technique uses a concrete 3D printer that accepts a computerised three-dimensional design and forms a specialised type of concrete specifically designed for the purpose.

Golden Katar Division of the Indian Army, which is based in Ahmedabad, has been instrumental in pursuing the project with manifold applications, even in operations.

Indian Army units have already dovetailed 3D printing technology in the construction of pre-casted permanent defences and overhead protection meant for operations.

The structures are being tested over a period of one year and are seen getting included in all areas. Recently, one was seen in Ladakh, as per the information provided.