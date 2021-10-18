Indian Army Intensifies Surveillance Along LAC In Eastern Theatre

Amid the tension and recent transgression attempts by China, the Indian Army has intensified its surveillance and combat exercise along the Eastern borders. Republic brings you a special report from the Eastern theatre comprising of the North-Eastern states and West Bengal. The Indian Army has accelerated its air defence operations including the surveillance sorties and combat drills manifold. Republic witnessed the operations of the new aviation brigade from Missamari, Assam. This year in March, the Indian Army's new aviation brigade was raised comprising three units -- Advanced Light Helicopters Dhruva, Weapon System integrated Rudra, Cheetah and Remotely Piloted Aircraft Heron Mk1 UAVs that are widely deployed in the region along the LAC.

We started our journey to Tawang, Bumla and other forward locations along the LAC from one of the most strategic Garrisons of the Indian Army at Missamari, Assam. Missamari is one of the oldest stations that witnessed world war II, the 1971 war, Indo China war and the recent India China dispute.

The Army Aviation Brigade at Missamari is the main stage for the provisioning of logistics, surveillance and combat preparedness for the Army deployments in the 4 Corps, which is part of Eastern Command. The indigenously developed ALH Dhruva has a major role to play. It is one of the best helicopters in the world that provides mobility in the dense forest areas and rugged terrain of the sector.

The advanced version of Dhruva that is weaponised is called Weapon System Integrated, this aircraft has been given the name Rudra as it provides lethal power to the Aviation wing of the Army. Rudra has been integrated with rocket pods and anti-tank guided missiles on both sides. The surveillance in the Eastern sector along the LAC is also done by the Heron Mk 1 UAVs acquired in 2006 from Israel.

These Unmanned Aerial Vehicles fly at a height of 30000 ft with a range of 250 km to picture the area along the borders with China.

Talking to media persons, the Corps of Army Aviation's Lt Col Amit Dadhwal shared the details about the Army aviation's refined operations.

Lt Col Dadhwal said that the Corps of Army Aviation evolved from simple-fixed wing aircraft with basic avionics to state-of-the-art equipment that we have in the rotary platforms today in the form of Cheetah, Advanced Light Helicopters, ALH-Weaponised System Integrated and Light Combat Helicopters.

Lt Col Dadhwal further said, "These Rotary Wing platforms provide us a plethora of capabilities so that we can achieve success in all kinds of operations."

In the eastern sector right from Sikkim to Arunachal Pradesh, India shares a total of 1,346 km-long the Line of Actual Control with China.

The attack helicopters are engaged in aggressive combat drills along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. The integrated exercises of all major assets of the Aviation Corps in Eastern Command show the might and preparedness of the Indian Army. Besides being combat-ready, the ALH has also saved over fifty lives in various evacuation operations in the last few months.

As the dialogue between India and China in the thirteenth round did not bring any breakthrough, the tension between India and China continues for the last 18 months, the Indian Army is prepared for any challenge from the adversary. The infrastructure in the region including roads, airstrips and bridges is being aggressively enhanced by the Army for a better reach and combat capability.

Recently, Indian Army Chief Gen MM Naravane and Indian Air Force Chief ACM VR Chaudhari had expressed concerns over the presence of Chinese troops and fighter jets along the LAC in the Ladakh region.

However, they had also maintained that the Indian forces are ready to handle any misadventure.