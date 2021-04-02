Indian Army Man On A Mission To Run 4000 Km From Kashmir To Kanyakumari In 50 Days

Quick links:
An Indian Army sportsperson, Velu P, on Thursday, April 1, started out on a mission to run 4000 kilometres, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, in a time span of 50 days. He started off the long-distance run with the Indian Army proudly flagging off him from Srinagar. His aim is to reach Kanyakumari via Delhi, Indore, Mumbai, and Bangalore.
Speaking to ANI, Velu said, “I am in the business of running for 15 years. For five years I have been participating for the India team in Ultramarathon, I achieved the Limca record for a 1600 km run the last year. This year I have set a target to get into the Guinness Book of Records by covering 4000 km from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in 50 days. In fact, I want to complete the run in 47 days to 48 days though I have set a target of 50”. He further added, “One of my teammate in the Indian team, LL Meena passed away, to whom I want to dedicate this long-distance run”.
#ChinarCorps wishes Naik Velu P all the very best for attempting Guinness record run from #Kashmir to Kanyakumari 4300 km in less than 50 days starting from today. Last year he ran 1600 km in 17 days setting up Asian record. We wish him good fortune in his new mission.@adgpi pic.twitter.com/dqsfyFTAvSApril 1, 2021
According to the reports by ANI, the army sportsperson started running long distances during his school days. He also participated in many marathons. Velu has two mottos- "green India", and "one nation one spirit". He aims to get into the Guinness Book of Records. His seniors told that they are proud of him and he is a source of inspiration to the youth. Also, Velu thanked the Army for all the support in the long-distance run.
Lt Col RD Shinde said, "I am very happy that I got the opportunity to meet and talk with him. He is a source of inspiration for others. I wish him good luck on this mission and the missions ahead. I have full confidence that he will achieve his aim”.