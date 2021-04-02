Indian Army Man On A Mission To Run 4000 Km From Kashmir To Kanyakumari In 50 Days

An Indian Army sportsperson, Velu P, on Thursday, April 1, started out on a mission to run 4000 kilometres, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, in a time span of 50 days. He started off the long-distance run with the Indian Army proudly flagging off him from Srinagar. His aim is to reach Kanyakumari via Delhi, Indore, Mumbai, and Bangalore.

Story of Velu P

Speaking to ANI, Velu said, “I am in the business of running for 15 years. For five years I have been participating for the India team in Ultramarathon, I achieved the Limca record for a 1600 km run the last year. This year I have set a target to get into the Guinness Book of Records by covering 4000 km from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in 50 days. In fact, I want to complete the run in 47 days to 48 days though I have set a target of 50”. He further added, “One of my teammate in the Indian team, LL Meena passed away, to whom I want to dedicate this long-distance run”.

According to the reports by ANI, the army sportsperson started running long distances during his school days. He also participated in many marathons. Velu has two mottos- "green India", and "one nation one spirit". He aims to get into the Guinness Book of Records. His seniors told that they are proud of him and he is a source of inspiration to the youth. Also, Velu thanked the Army for all the support in the long-distance run.

Lt Col RD Shinde said, "I am very happy that I got the opportunity to meet and talk with him. He is a source of inspiration for others. I wish him good luck on this mission and the missions ahead. I have full confidence that he will achieve his aim".

