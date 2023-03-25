Indian Army Missile Misfires During Practice Session In Rajasthan's Pokhran, Probe On

A missile was misfired at an army unit during a practice session in a firing range in Pokharan, Rajasthan. The missile was detonated in flight and the debris was found in the nearby fields. There was no loss of life or property and a probe has been ordered into the matter.

"No damage rendered to any personnel and property. The issue is being investigated," said Indian Army officials.

Further details are awaited.

Brahmos missile misfired in March 2022

Notably, a similar incident of a missile misfire occurred in 2022, in which a Brahmos missile accidentally took off and landed in Pakistan on March 9, 2022. The government held three Indian Airforce officers (IAF) responsible and suspended their services. The incident occurred due to non-adherence to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

The Defence Ministry later issued a statement that an inquiry has been ordered into the incident adding that it is a matter of relief there was no loss of life and property.

"These three officers have primarily been held responsible for the incident. Their services have been terminated by the Central Government with immediate effect. Termination orders have been served upon the officers on August 23," said IAF. The misfire happened during a routine maintenance exercise when the missile was accidentally launched because of a technical malfunction, according to Indian officials. As per the Pakistan Army, an Indian projectile entered their airspace. It caused some damage in the Mian Channu territory.

The then foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi issued a statement in the parliament and said the missile misfiring could have led to a full-fledged war between the two nuclear nations.

"They said that it was an accidental fire... I have written to the President of the Security Council, and I have written to the Secretary-General of the United Nations... that accidental fire, could have led to an accidental war, between two neigbours who are atomic powers," Qureshi said, adding that "the reaction time is not hours, its just minutes... It's such a dangerous game that India has played."

