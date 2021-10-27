Indian Army Pays Tribute To Martyrs On Infantry Day, CDS Lays Wreath At War Memorial

The Indian Army on the occasion of the 75th Infantry Day celebrated this day by paying tributes to the gallant soldiers at the National War Memorial in Delhi. As a part of the event, Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat along with COAS General MM Naravane laid a wreath and paid their tributes.

On the occasion of 75th INFANTRY DAY, homage was paid to martyrs by Gen Bipin Rawat #CDS & Gen MM Naravane #COAS, along with GOC-in-Cs and Col Comdts of Infantry at #NationalWarMemorial on 27 Oct 21. @adgpi,@HQ_IDS_India,@DefenceMinIndia#CDS #COAS #IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/2HEpd8f8p7 — राष्ट्रीय समर स्मारक / NATIONAL WAR MEMORIAL (@salute2soldier) October 27, 2021

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took to Twitter and extended his warm wishes and tributes to the brave warriors on the occasion of Infantry Day. He wrote, "Greetings and warm wishes to our brave Infantrymen on the Infantry Day. They are the epitome of unwavering courage and valour. The nation salutes their service and sacrifice while serving the country."

Greetings and warm wishes to our brave Infantrymen on the Infantry Day. They are the epitome of unwavering courage and valour. The nation salutes their service and sacrifice while serving the country. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 27, 2021

Meanwhile, October 27 which is celebrated as Infantry Day every year marks the day when the first battalion of the Sikh regiment landed at the Srinagar airbase and further fought against the Pakistani army who invaded Kashmir in 1947.

History of Infantry Day

The day which marks the remembrance of Independent India's first military event fought against the first attack on Indian soil on October 27, 1947, in the Kashmir valley against Pakistan. Accomplished by the personnel of the 1st Battalion of the Sikh regiment, they also formed the famous 'The Wall' to fight against the evil designs of Pakistan who invaded Kashmir.

Infantry Day has been celebrated every year since then to honour the sacrifice of the infantry soldiers.

As a part of this, tributes are paid to those brave hearts at war memorials across the country.

Image: ANI