COVID-19: Indian Army Reaches Out To The Needy And Educates Them On Pandemic In Pulwama

As the nation continues to fight against Coronavirus, the Indian Army's 55 RR located at Pulwama district under the aegis of 12 Sector RR, distributed essential ration commodities to families of Gujjars and Bakarwals in Koel and Drussu villages. Setting an example of kindness, the team also identified labourers and daily wagers in the area of Gulzarpura, Tumhlal, and Chakoora, who were unable to make ends meet during the nationwide lockdown and offered them dry ration packages.

The efforts of the Indian Army to help people during the time of the nationwide health crisis were much appreciated by the locals. The Indian Army personnel also made the locals aware of the precautionary measures that needs to be undertaken to fight the Coronavirus pandemic and distributed pamphlets in English and the local language. To make sure that the academics of the kids are not affected due to the schools being shut, the army also distributed print outs of online study material.

India sees a rise in COVID-19 cases

According to the latest figure available on Sunday, India has so far reported 979 confirmed cases of the deadly Coronavirus and 25 people have died so far.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown starting at midnight. He said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew applies to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not.

"From midnight, across the country, there will be countrywide lockdown in India. There will be a complete restriction of leaving out from the residence. All districts, villages will be locked down. This is curfew only -a stricter curfew than Janta curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life at this time is my and the government's responsibility," said PM Modi.

In the times of lockdown, Indian Army reaches out needy and the underpriveleged