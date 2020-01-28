Indian Army Shares Video Of Kashmiri Kids Singing Patriotic Song 'Mera Mulk Mera Desh'

The Northern Command of the Indian Army has posted a video of Kashmiri children singing a patriotic song "Mera Mulk, Mera Desh" on its Twitter handle, signifying their love for the nation. The post by the Northern Command has come at a time when the opposition has stepped up its attack on the Centre concerning the imposition of a communication lockdown after the revocation of Article 370.

Government's effort in containing the J&K situation

As many as 36 members of the Union Council of Ministers visited Jammu and Kashmir in the month of January in order to create awareness about the government's policies, particularly those taken in the last five months after the abrogation of Article 370. The Opposition parties including Congress have left no stones unturned in hitting out at the Central government over the Jammu and Kashmir issue since the abrogation of Article 370. On the matter of the Union Minister's visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad had said that it was yet another attempt of the government to mislead the people. On the other hand, the BJP has accused the Congress of toeing the Pakistani line over the matter.

In the Central government's effort to normalize the situation after the abrogation of Article 370, two international delegations had also visited Jammu and Kashmir. First, the MPs from the European Union had visited in the last year followed by envoys of 16 nationals visited Jammu and Kashmir earlier in January. The delegations had given positive feedback on the situation in Kashmir and said that they found normalcy returning in the union territory gradually.

Some parties criticized the government's move to allow the foreign delegation to visit Jammu and Kashmir but not the leaders of Opposition parties. Moreover, they also attacked the government asking whether the foreign delegation will be allowed to meet the detained political leaders of Kashmir.

