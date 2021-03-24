Last Updated:

Indian Army Signs Contract For Procurement Of Over 17 Lakh Service Medals For Soldiers

The Army on Tuesday signed a contract to procure over 17 lakh service medals for soldiers, who were not honored with genuine medals for almost 10 years.

Ministry of Defence

The Indian Army on Tuesday signed a contract to procure over 17 lakh service medals for soldiers, who were not honoured with genuine medals for almost 10 years. This will mean officers no longer have to go and purchase duplicate medals for themselves anymore. 

The Indian Army took to Twitter and said, "Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence (Army) has concluded a contract for procurement of a total of 17.27 lakh Service Medals of 17 different types."

Army procures 17 lakh service medals for soldiers

"The procurement has enabled the Indian Army to meet all outstanding demands of service medals in respect of soldiers who have served and are serving in the Indian Army," they added. 

Officials said though there was no shortage of medals for gallantry awardees, there was a short supply for the medals to be conferred on personnel awarded for other achievements. The shortage even forced soldiers to buy duplicate ones from the market. 

In January this year, on the occasion of 73rd Army Day,  Sena Medals were presented to the soldiers. The soldiers were as follows :

  • Lt.Col Archit Goswamy,Sena Medal
  • Major G Balaji Niranjan Sena medal
  • Major Sachin Andotra , Sena Medal
  • Major Aman Singh, Sena Medal
  • Major Kunal Thackeray, Sena Medal
  • Major Abhishek Katoch, Sena Medal
  • Hav Pawar Vikas Basant Sena Medal
  • Hav surender Singh Rautela, Sena Medal
  • LNK Rajpal Sena Medal
  • Major Ketan Sharma, Sena Medal, Posthumous
  • Smt IRA Mandar Sharma received
  • Nb Sb Shivank Gyarson Sena Medal Posthumous
  • Smt. Tenzing Wangmo received
  • Naik Sandeep Singh Sena medal Posthumous, Smt Geeta received
  • Sepoy Rambir, Sena Medal Posthumous, Smt Neetu received
  • Grenadier Hari Bhaker, Sena Medal Posthumous, Smt Kamla Devi mother received

