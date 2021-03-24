Indian Army Signs Contract For Procurement Of Over 17 Lakh Service Medals For Soldiers

The Indian Army on Tuesday signed a contract to procure over 17 lakh service medals for soldiers, who were not honoured with genuine medals for almost 10 years. This will mean officers no longer have to go and purchase duplicate medals for themselves anymore.

Army procures 17 lakh service medals for soldiers

"The procurement has enabled the Indian Army to meet all outstanding demands of service medals in respect of soldiers who have served and are serving in the Indian Army," they added.

Officials said though there was no shortage of medals for gallantry awardees, there was a short supply for the medals to be conferred on personnel awarded for other achievements. The shortage even forced soldiers to buy duplicate ones from the market.

In January this year, on the occasion of 73rd Army Day, Sena Medals were presented to the soldiers. The soldiers were as follows :