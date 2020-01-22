Indian Army Soldier Dances To 'Uri' Song 'Challa' In Kargil, Netizens All Hearts

A heartwarming video has surfaced on the internet which shows an Indian army soldier dancing to Uri song Challa in Kargil. The soldier was displaying adorable dance steps to the song Challa from Vicky Kaushal's 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike with full energy and enthusiasm. The 45-second video clip was shared on Twitter by a user, Uma Arya, and it has taken the internet by storm after being uploaded on the social media platform.

Watch: Indian Army soldier dance to his glory somewhere in Kargil.

Jai Hind 🇮🇳 Jai Bharat👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/IjEw8O1RbX — UMA ARYA (@UMANUJ) January 20, 2020

Netizens adores the video

The video clip managed to garner over 35,000 views and over 4,000 likes. In the comments section of the post, netizens adored the video and praised the soldier for his killer dance steps and said that it was 'amazing'.

Amazing! God bless our soldiers — Meghna Girish (@megirish2001) January 21, 2020

Trust me it’s hard to even walk few miles in those heavy shoes. Harder than that is dance, and just forget about doing gymnastics 😱. This guy has some talent. Jai Hind Sirjee 😊🙏❤️🇮🇳 — Dipankar Pathak (দীপাঙ্কৰ পাঠক) 🇮🇳 (@Kal_ki_Corp) January 21, 2020

Wow amazing 😍😊👍 — प्रिया एन | Priya N 🇮🇳 🕉️✨ (@mEhNoOne) January 21, 2020

Guarding our borders with swag — #IndiaFirst 🇮🇳 (@savitha_rao) January 21, 2020

This is going to be the best video that I would watch today on the internet , Salute 🇮🇳 Jai Hind — Pankaj Tiwari (@ThePankajTiwari) January 21, 2020

Mind blowing — S P (@M_SANDIP1) January 21, 2020

That flip was insane.. 👌 — Sunil Kewade (@ashree_sunny) January 21, 2020

Awesome Talent in the Uniform... Respect, Honour.. Well Done.. 👍👍👍👏👏👏🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Bhaskar Agnihotri (@BHASKARAGNIHOT) January 21, 2020

