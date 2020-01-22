The Debate
Indian Army Soldier Dances To 'Uri' Song 'Challa' In Kargil, Netizens All Hearts

General News

A heartwarming video has surfaced on the internet which shows an Indian army soldier dancing to Uri song Challa in Kargil and netizens praising his skills.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Indian Army

A heartwarming video has surfaced on the internet which shows an Indian army soldier dancing to Uri song Challa in Kargil. The soldier was displaying adorable dance steps to the song Challa from Vicky Kaushal's 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike with full energy and enthusiasm. The 45-second video clip was shared on Twitter by a user, Uma Arya, and it has taken the internet by storm after being uploaded on the social media platform. 

Netizens adores the video

The video clip managed to garner over 35,000 views and over 4,000 likes. In the comments section of the post, netizens adored the video and praised the soldier for his killer dance steps and said that it was 'amazing'. 

Published:
