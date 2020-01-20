The Three Chiefs Of Indian Armed Forces Watch Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji', Picture Goes Viral

While 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' continues to win hearts nationwide, the real heroes of our nation — the chiefs of the Indian Armed Forces — The Navy Chief, Army Chief and Airforce Chief — came together on Sunday to watch Ajay Devgn's magnum opus.

The Indian Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh, COAS General Manoj Mukund Naravane and Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria along with former Indian Navy officers among others were clicked outside the theatre.

Calling Sehmat author Harinder Sikka took to his Twitter handle to share a picture with the lead actor Ajay Devgn himself. The actor later replied to Sikka and said, "Honoured to spend an evening with the three Chiefs. Thank you all for the love given to Tanhaji. @sikka_harinder."

#TANAHJI CREATES HISTORY

The Three Chief of Military, The Navy Chief, The Army Chief, The Air Chief together watch ⁦⁦@ajaydevgn⁩ ⁦@itsKajolD⁩ spectacular, spell binding film on India’s National Hero in Delhi.

Don’t miss it friends. It’s out of this world. pic.twitter.com/1wMb7q9yoM — Harinder S Sikka (@sikka_harinder) January 19, 2020

Tanhaji Box-Office

Tanhaji is breaking records on box-office as it crossed Rs. 150 crores on Day 10. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh released the figures on his Twitter handle and said that the film surpassed the lifetime business of 'Total Dhamaal' (Rs. 182.09 crore).

#Tanhaji benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 100 cr: Day 6

₹ 125 cr: Day 8

₹ 150 cr: Day 10#India biz.

⭐️ Surpasses *lifetime biz* of #TotalDhamaal. Now #AjayDevgn’s second highest grossing film, after #GolmaalAgain.

⭐️ #Kajol and #SaifAliKhan’s highest grossing film. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 20, 2020

#Tanhaji has a smashing Weekend 2... Returns to top form on [second] Sat and Sun... #Blockbuster in #Maharashtra... Should cross ₹ 200 cr in Week 3... Will be first double century of 2020... [Week 2] Fri 10.06 cr, Sat 16.36 cr, Sun 22.12 cr. Total: ₹ 167.45 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 20, 2020

The three service chiefs watching Tanhaji brings to mind then Raksha Mantri watching Uri: The Surgical Strike, when a video of her repeating the popular 'How's the Josh' line from the film had gone viral.

