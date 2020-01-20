The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

The Three Chiefs Of Indian Armed Forces Watch Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji', Picture Goes Viral

Bollywood News

The three chiefs of the Indian Armed Forces on Sunday came together to watch Ajay Devgn's 100th film 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', with the picture going viral

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tanhaji

While 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' continues to win hearts nationwide, the real heroes of our nation — the chiefs of the Indian Armed Forces — The Navy Chief, Army Chief and Airforce Chief — came together on Sunday to watch Ajay Devgn's magnum opus. 

The Indian Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh, COAS General Manoj Mukund Naravane and Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria along with former Indian Navy officers among others were clicked outside the theatre.

Calling Sehmat author Harinder Sikka took to his Twitter handle to share a picture with the lead actor Ajay Devgn himself. The actor later replied to Sikka and said, "Honoured to spend an evening with the three Chiefs. Thank you all for the love given to Tanhaji. @sikka_harinder."

Audience throws coins & hard cash during Ajay Devgn's entry scene in 'Tanhaji'; Watch

Tanhaji Box-Office

Tanhaji is breaking records on box-office as it crossed Rs. 150 crores on Day 10. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh released the figures on his Twitter handle and said that the film surpassed the lifetime business of 'Total Dhamaal' (Rs. 182.09 crore).

The three service chiefs watching Tanhaji brings to mind then Raksha Mantri watching Uri: The Surgical Strike, when a video of her repeating the popular 'How's the Josh' line from the film had gone viral.

Ajay Devgn thanks fans for all the love and support for 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NCP CONTRADICTS CONGRESS ON SENA
'IT'S A DRAMA TO DELAY EXECUTION'
MIRZA HOPES TO INSPIRE WOMEN
BETTING RACKET BUSTED IN DELHI
BONEY ON SHABANA AZMI'S HEALTH
FM AT PRE-BUDGET 'HALWA CEREMONY'