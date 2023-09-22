Indian Army To Participate In 1st Joint Military Exercise Between ASEAN Nations In Russia

In a historic move, the Indian Army is gearing up to join a joint military exercise in Vladivostok, Russia, scheduled from September 25 to September 30, 2023. This significant participation marks India's involvement in the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus Experts Working Group (ADMM Plus EWG) initiative. The primary objective of this exercise is to enhance collaboration, share knowledge, and bolster regional cooperation among the member nations of ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations).

The ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) serves as a crucial platform where defense ministers from ASEAN member states, including Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam, convene to discuss regional security issues. The ADMM Plus EWG is an extension of this initiative, encompassing eight additional countries: Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Russia, and the United States.

Notably, ASEAN holds immense importance for India, as it serves as a linchpin in the country's Act East Policy. This policy aims to solidify India's strategic and economic relationships with Southeast Asian nations. Strengthening ties with ASEAN countries is pivotal for India to augment its geopolitical influence in the Indo-Pacific region while expanding trade and economic partnerships.

Role of the Experts Working Group

The Experts Working Group (EWG) operates within the framework of the ADMM Plus, with a focus on enhancing cooperation in defense and security among member nations. It serves as a platform for the exchange of expertise, best practices, and knowledge across various aspects of defense and security. The joint military exercise set to take place in Vladivostok is an integral component of the ADMM Plus EWG, aimed at facilitating military-to-military interactions and promoting cooperative efforts.

India's participation in this endeavor provides a unique opportunity for the Indian Army to collaborate with its counterparts from ASEAN nations, fostering knowledge sharing and contributing to peace and security in the region. Furthermore, it aligns with India's vision of strengthening defense and security cooperation with ASEAN, thus contributing to a more secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

As India continues to deepen its engagement with ASEAN and other regional partners, its active involvement in initiatives like the ADMM Plus EWG exercise reaffirms its role as a pivotal player in advancing peace, stability, and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. This strategic step signifies India's commitment to a secure and prosperous future for the region through collaborative efforts with ASEAN nations.