Indian Army's 2nd Commander's Conference To Begin From Oct 25; Rajnath Singh To Attend

The Indian Army is set to conduct the 2nd Army Commander's Conference of 2021 is scheduled from October 25-28 in New Delhi. Army Commander's Conference is an apex level biannual event that is held in April and October every year. The conference is an institutional platform for conceptual level deliberations, culminating in making important policy decisions for the Indian Army. The conference is also a formal forum for the senior leadership of the Indian Army to interact with the senior officials of the Department of Military Affairs and Department of Defence.

The apex leadership of the Indian Army will brainstorm on current/emerging security and administrative aspects to chart the future course for the Indian Army, in the backdrop of the situation along with the borders and challenges imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the conference, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address and interact with the Army Commanders. The Chief of Defence Staff and the Chiefs of the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force are also scheduled to address the senior leadership of the Indian Army on avenues for promoting tri-service synergy.

Taking to Twitter, the official handle of the Indian Army shared, "Army Commanders’ Conference #ACC21 is scheduled from 25-28 Oct 21 at New Delhi. The conference facilitates conceptual level deliberations culminating in important policy decisions for the Indian Army.

Indian Army team wins Gold at patrol exercise

The Indian Army, represented by the 4/5 Gorkha Rifles (Frontier Force), won the coveted Gold medal at the "Olympics of Military Patrolling" in the United Kingdom. Only three out of 96 teams competing in the Exercise Cambrian Patrol 2021 in Brecon, Wales, won the gold medal at the end of phase six of the exercises, which took place between October 13 and 15. Gaitri Issar Kumar, the Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, congratulated the winning team at India House in London.

Indian Army organises sports events for para-athletes in J&K

On Friday, the Indian Army and the Voluntary Medicare Society (VMS) organised para-athlete sporting activities at Lachipora Boniyar in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district." Wheelchair basketball and sitting volleyball contests were held as part of this initiative, titled "Promotion of Health, Rights, and Social Integration for Para Athletes." VMS, founded in 1970, has spent the last five decades advocating for para-athletes.

The Commanding Officer of the Lachipora Battalion praised the players' pure willpower and passion, saying that their physical restrictions were not an impediment to their ambition to excel in sports. He noted, "Do not count what is lost, but rather use whatever is left to the fullest. We appreciate their efforts and I am sure that they will motivate others to come out of their troubles and become champions."