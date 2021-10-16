Indian Army's 3-day Artificial Limb Fitment Camp In Jammu & Kashmir's Uri Benefits Many

The Indian Army along with the Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS), a Jaipur Foot Organisation, organised a three-day artificial limb fitment camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri district, as part of the ongoing drive covering the Kashmir Valley. The camp was conducted from October 13 to 15.

"A total of 43 artificial limbs, seven artificial hands, 28 calipers, 74 wheelchairs, 75 hearing aids, and six hand sticks were presented to the recipients through the camp,'' said an Army official.

Camp witnesses influx of people

Similar camps have already been conducted at various other places in the Kashmir Valley. The camp at Uri saw an influx of beneficiaries. Specially-abled persons arriving at the camp were provided with suitable rehabilitation aids such as wheelchairs, auxiliary crutches, elbow crutches, calipers, hearing aids, and specifically made artificial limbs.

The camp has been appreciated by the locals who expressed their gratitude towards the Indian Army and the NGO for organising the camp for the underprivileged at such a large scale. The joint venture between the Indian Army and Jaipur foot foundation will endeavour to achieve ‘Saksham Hum Saksham Kashmir Saksham Bharat’.

Artificial Limb Fitment and Assistance Camp benefits people in north Kashmir

Earlier in north Kashmir, the Indian Army in cooperation with the Jaipur-based NGO, BMVSS, had organised a three-day Artificial Limb Fitment and Assistance Camp for specially-abled persons. The camp was conducted by Headquarter 10 Sector Rashtriya Rifles at Haiderbeg under the aegis of Headquarter Counter Insurgency Force (Kilo).

The Army had informed that more than 480 people benefitted from the camp. Beneficiaries were provided with 300 wheelchairs, 80 hearing aids, and 85 different types of crutches. In addition to the equipment, a team of prosthetics technicians was also present to provide their services. This team assessed the amputees and fitted artificial limbs for 18 beneficiaries.

General Officer Commanding Kilo Force Major General SS Slaria interacted with the beneficiaries of the camp. He praised the efforts of the Jaipur-based NGO for reaching out to the people of North Kashmir. Slaria assured of continued assistance by the Indian Army towards such benevolent and humane initiatives that are helping in the betterment of lives of specially-abled persons.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI