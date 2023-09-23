Indian Army's 'Gunners' Conquer Mt. Kang Yatse-II At 6223 Metres Above Sea Level

An eight-member Mountaineering Team from the Indian Army, known as the "Gunners," achieved a feat by successfully ascending Mt. KANG YATSE-II, standing tall at 6223 meters, on September 19-20, 2023. This accomplishment was carried out under the ‘aegis’ of the Army Mountaineering Institute, Siachen.

"A challenge, an opportunity, a resolve!" said the Indian Army via X.

Earlier, on September 12, a team from the Border Security Force (BSF) embarked on an expedition to conquer Mt. Manaslu, the eighth-highest mountain in the world, graces the Mansiri Himal in west-central Nepal, standing at a staggering 8,163 meters above sea level. It was led by Deputy Commandant Loveraj Singh Dharamshaktu, a mountaineer with the distinction of summiting Mt. Everest seven times, a team of 18 members including climbers, support staff, and a medical officer.

Their mission was not only to pay homage to the revered "Mountain of the Spirit" but also to spearhead the "Clean Himalaya – Save Glacier" and "Hum Fit hain toh India Fit" campaigns.This diverse team, as per a PTI report, comprises ‘seasoned’ climbers with a track record of successful ascents and newly recruited members eager to prove their mettle at such formidable heights. Notably, two women personnel from the BSF are also partaking in this ambitious expedition.

Additionally, during their descent, the BSF team has pledged to collect waste from higher camps, ranging from 19,000 to 26,500 feet. This collected waste will be transported to Kathmandu for proper disposal, illustrating a conscientious campaign to advocate for a clean Himalayas and combat global warming. This endeavour also aims to inspire neighbouring countries and sensitise fellow mountaineers and trekkers to the "Swachh Bharat – Clean Himalaya" initiative.