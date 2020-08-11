Indian Citizens With Valid Visas Can Now Travel To UAE: Ambassador Pavan Kapoor

Indian ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Pavan Kapoor has informed that both Indian and UAE airlines can now carry any Indian national holding any type of valid visa from India to the Gulf nation. Pavan Kapoor took to his official Twitter handle on August 10, where he said that he is 'very pleased' to see the notification released by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, India regarding the issue. India had earlier banned its citizens from travelling to the UAE in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Very pleased to see the @MoCA_GoI notification this evening as per which both Indian & UAE airlines can now carry any Indian national holding any type of valid UAE visa from India to UAE! @IndembAbuDhabi @cgidubai @MoFAICUAE — Amb Pavan Kapoor (@AmbKapoor) August 10, 2020

This comes a few days after Pavan Kapoor had informed on Twitter that the Indian embassy in Abu Dhabi has recommended to authorities in India to consider allowing Indians with valid visas to travel to the UAE. On August 8, Pavan again took to Twitter, where while sharing his previous Tweet he wrote, "I understand that a decision to this effect has now indeed been taken by MHA in India. This will come into effect only after the formal notification from the civil aviation ministry in the next couple of days."

I understand that a decision to this effect has now indeed been taken by MHA in India. This will come into effect only after the formal notification from @MoCA_GoI in the next couple of days. Please book your tickets to UAE only after that. @cgidubai https://t.co/nGjmXxFRI0 — Amb Pavan Kapoor (@AmbKapoor) August 8, 2020

The news comes in the backdrop of the Indian authorities allowing the Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI) to hold the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in the United Arab Emirates. It is also a piece of good news for over 30 lakh Indians that reside in the Gulf nation, making it the largest foreign ethnic community in UAE, which is nearly 30 percent of the country's population. The news will also be welcomed by Indian nationals living in other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations.

