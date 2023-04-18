Indian Climber Goes Missing In 10th Highest Mountain Mt Annapurna In Nepal, Search Ops On

While attempting to climb the 10th highest mountain Mt. Annapurna in Nepal on Monday afternoon, a 34-year-old Indian climber went missing in the hills. Anurag Malu, a resident of Kishangadh in Rajasthan, went missing while descending from Camp III of Mt. Annapurna and has gone missing since Monday morning, Mingma Sherpa, chairman of Seven Summit Treks which conducted the trekking expedition told media persons.

Climber on mission to climb all 14 peaks above 8,000m

Sherpa further told that the search operation to locate the missing climber is on. He confirmed that Anurag fell into a crevasse while returning from Camp IV on Monday afternoon.

According to reports, the climber is on a mission to climb all 14 peaks above 8,000m and seven summits to create awareness about the UN Sustainable Development Goals. As per the official from the expedition organizing organization, the climber went missing after he fell down from around 6,000m while descending from Camp III.

Malu also reportedly abandoned the summit attempt and was on his way back to the camp when he fell into the crevasse. Last year, the mountaineer successfully ascended Mount Ama Dablam and was planning to stand atop Mount Everest, Annapurna, and Lhotse this season. Malu was awarded REX KaramVeer Chakra and became the 2041 Antarctic Youth Ambassador from India, according to sources.

Notably, Annapurna is the tenth-highest mountain in the world, standing at 8,091 meters above sea level. It is well known for the difficulty and danger involved in its ascent.