Indian Embassy In Madagascar Organizes Illustrative Talk On 'Ancient Murals Of India'

Under the Modi government's initiative to celebrate the 75 years of Independence, the Embassy of India, Antananarivo (Madagascar) organised an online seminar on “Ancient Murals of India” on Wednesday, July 7. The seminar was conducted by renowned filmmaker and art historian Benoy K Behl. He is also known for his extraordinary photography skills. The seminar engaged the participants with Behl in an illustrative talk on the subject.



Several localities from Madagascar and Comoros attended the seminar, the event was broadcasted live on the Facebook page of the Indian Embassy in Antananarivo, after the details of the event were released by the embassy in a press release.

Embassy of India Antananarivo organized an online illustrative talk on “Ancient Murals of India” today by renowned film-maker, art-historian and photographer Benoy K Behl as a part of the celebrations of the 75 years of Independence of India.#AzadiKaAmritMahotsav#IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/Oge7aPWqhm — India in Madagascar & Comoros (@IndembTana) July 7, 2021



Ancient Indian Murals

During the session, Behl showcased different types of ancient Indian mural paintings photographed by himself and he also shared the pictures of the Ajanta paintings from the Indian state of Maharashtra. "Ajanta paintings are the finest art of human kind," said Behl.



Ajanta and Ellora Caves in Maharashtra are well known for their historic wall paintings and Murals. Not just with domestic examples, Behl also explained the nuances of different paintings from Rajasthan, Kashmir, Tamil Nadu to countries like Sri Lanka, China, Myanmar etc.

The session entailed the finesse of the art forms, in the session he also illustrated how 'numerous emotions' are embedded in the paintings, be it humility or caring for others or the importance of little things in life to feelings of animals, he explained it all. As the session reached its end, Behl also responded to some of the questions from the participants and interacted with them.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12 launched 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the government's initiative to mark 75 years of India's Independence. PM Modi said the 75th-anniversary celebrations will continue till August 15, 2023.

“Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is a tribute by the government to Indian freedom fighters and the freedom movement. During the celebrations, the country will not only remember all the important milestones, important times during the freedom movement but also gain new energy for the development of our future,” PM Modi wrote.

(With ANI Inputs)