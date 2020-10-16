Indian Envoy Gopal Baglay Meets Sri Lankan Minister To Discuss Energy Security

Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay held diverse and “constructive” talks with the Lankan Minister of Energy Udaya Gammanpila on Thursday, October 15. Both the officials talked about advancing the bilateral energy partnership as well as promoting energy security. The latest move comes as another effort by India and Sri Lanka to explore energy opportunities in the region.

Read: Indian Ambassador Meets Sri Lankan Minister To Discuss Water Supply Infrastructure

High Commissioner H.E. Gopal Baglay had cordial, constructive and wide-ranging discussions today with Hon. @UPGammanpila , Minister of Energy of Sri Lanka, on furthering mutually-beneficial energy partnership with #SriLanka contributing to energy security. #lka pic.twitter.com/153Dti4YLR — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) October 15, 2020

Earlier this week, Baglay had met with Sri Lanka's water supply minister Vasudeva Nanayakkara to discuss ways to further enhance the mutually-beneficial cooperation between the two sides, including the development of water supply infrastructure. The Indian embassy in Sri Lanka on Twitter said that access to clean water remains a top priority for both India and Sri Lanka.

Read: Sri Lanka PM Mahinda Rajapaksa Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi On 151st Birth Anniversary

India-Sri Lanka relations

Despite deep historical and cultural ties, relations between Colombo and New Delhi have been through several highs and lows, contentions over fishing rights in the Indian ocean being a long drawn subject. In the recent past, Sri Lanka was presumed of moving closer to China, signing several naval agreements and leasing Hambantota Port to the Communist State, which became a major point of concern for India because of the strategic advantage it gave to Beijing in the Indian Ocean.

The relations between India and Sri Lanka have again started regaining strength since the election of President Gotabya Rajapaksa who has assured New Delhi improved cooperation. When Mahinda Rajapaksa swept the parliamentary elections in Sri Lanka, PM Modi was among the first foreign leaders to congratulate him. Last month, PM Modi held a virtual bilateral summit with his Sri Lankan counterpart, where he hailed the 1,000-year-old ties between the countries.

Read: Indian Ambassador Meets Sri Lankan Minister To Discuss Water Supply Infrastructure

Read: Sri Lanka Orders Closure Of Bars And Restaurants After Surge In COVID-19 Cases

Image: Indian embassy in Sri lanka