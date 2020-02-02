WATCH: Amid Coronavirus Scare, Indian Students In Quarantine Dance Wearing Masks

The first Air India special flight carrying 324 Indians that took off from China's Wuhan on 1st February landed at Delhi airport at 7.26 a.m. The special flight was sent to Wuhan to evacuate the first batch of Indian students and professionals from the city which has become the spicentre of the novel Coronavirus.

Upon arrival, the students and professionals were taken to an emergency quarantine facility in Manesar, Haryana. The quarantine was specially created by the Indian Army to monitor the students for a duration of two weeks by a team of doctors to monitor any signs or symptoms. None of the students have tested positive for the Coronavirus. The students, who are in the quarantine have been kept in isolation, but that doesn't seem to have hampered their spirit at all.

A video shared by Air India spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar on Twitter shows some of the students dancing and tapping their feet a little while in the quarantine.

The video has been retweeted by over a 100 people and liked by over 300. People in the facility have been asked by doctors to wear three layered masks to protect themselves.

Moreover, in order to prevent a mass outbreak, the facility has been divided into various parts. Each section will have a maximum capacity of 50 students. Each barrack has been further subdivided into barracks. The population of sectors will not be allowed to intermingle with each other.

BJP member and International award winning sportsman Surendra Poonia retweeted the video and expressed his happiness to see that the isolation hasn't hampered the Indian students' spirit.

#Coronavirus is dancing on Haryanvi tunes 😀😅😂

Happy to see spirited Indian students who were evacuated from China and kept in a Corona Virus isolation camp in Manesar, Haryana created by Indian Army. @adgpi pic.twitter.com/zKmxcB3L9w — Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) February 2, 2020

Several people have replied to Dhananjay Kumar's video and appreciated the students. they have also wished them health. A user replied to Kumar's video saying, "Good to be back home. No point being dull and scared of #coronavirus... Have fun. It's long Quarantine period. Lack of TV. They are enjoying this time period. That spirit of India."

Another user wrote, "ITBP BASE HOSPITAL,Its nice to see that our people have the highest courage to fight with any tenseful situation,Best of luck and We all love U."

A second Air India flight carrying 323 Indians and seven Maldivians from Wuhan in China landed at Delhi airport on Sunday morning. An Air India spokesperson said at 9.45 am, "323 passengers and seven Maldivians were there in the second special flight from Wuhan, which landed at Delhi airport just now." Five doctors from the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, who were onboard the first flight, were also present in the second flight, the spokesperson said.