Coronavirus: Three Indian Pharmaceuticals To Supply Remdesivir To Nepal

Soon, Indian pharmaceutical companies would begin the supply of Remdesivir, a life-saving, anti-viral drug that is used for treating COVID-19 patients.

"We have confirmed three companies for supply of Remdesivir. Mylan, Cipla, and Hetero Drugs will be supplying the drugs as per the demands. We will be permitting the use of anti-viral supplied on by these companies only," said Narayan Prasad Dhakal, the Director-General of Department of Drug Administration confirmed.

"One of the establishments has already started the supply of the drug to the Himalayan Country," further added Dhakal.

Remdesivir has been proved to be efficient for patients who have been put in the Intensive Care Unit and take them out of danger zone but wasn't available in the Himalayan nation.

The drug had been found effective for the patients, who were earlier being treated in the Intensive Care Unit(ICU), by the European Union(EU) in early July. The cases were primarily those who needed more oxygen. However, it was not available in Nepal readily.

"It would cost around 7,800 Nepali rupees per vial when it comes to the Nepali market. The supply of the drug by India would help to save in the extra expenses of the families," further added DG Dhakal.

The drug also had been enlisted by the Medical Council of Nepal for primary medication.

"India pharma companies have always been at the forefront of exporting drugs and other pharma needs of ours," said the DG of the Department of Drug Administration, Government of Nepal.

At present, more than 62 companies from India have been given permission to import medicines from other nations.

As of Friday, the total no of active cases in Nepal was 29,645, and had claimed the lives of almost 126 people.

What exactly is Remdesivir ?

The drug, Remdesivir, which had been found effective in the treatment of Ebola has again made news since it was found to be effective against the treatment of COVID-19, which was caused due to SARS-CoV-19. In the month of May, the drug had recieved "Emergency Use Authorization" by the USFDA. At present, the drug is in the third phase of clinical trials for treating adults infected with the Coronavirus.

